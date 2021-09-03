ACG Wealth Sells 6,539 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $126.18 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.53.

