ACG Wealth Sells 437 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

