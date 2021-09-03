ACG Wealth Sells 260 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $246,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 96,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $140.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average of $138.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.