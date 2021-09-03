ACG Wealth Has $207,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39.

