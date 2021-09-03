ACG Wealth Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.