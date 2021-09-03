ACENT (ACE) Price Up 27.3% This Week

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACENT has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00122055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.01 or 0.00788903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00046868 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

