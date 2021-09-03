Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $60.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.82.
ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Accolade stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -26.06.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 2.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,723,000 after buying an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 18.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after buying an additional 290,660 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
