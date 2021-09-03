Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $60.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.82.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Accolade stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -26.06.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 2.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after buying an additional 110,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,723,000 after buying an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 134.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after buying an additional 1,166,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 18.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after buying an additional 290,660 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

