Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,025 shares of company stock valued at $22,964,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.94. 2,436,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,087. The company has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

