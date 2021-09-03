AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKFRY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

