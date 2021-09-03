A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Update

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 29th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $64,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $233,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at about $14,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 357.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 1,113,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after buying an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 370.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 848,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after buying an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,678. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

