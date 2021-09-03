$924.49 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to announce $924.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $826.48 million to $1.02 billion. Cabot reported sales of $659.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Cabot’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE CBT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.64. 232,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,239. Cabot has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.