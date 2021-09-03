888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Plans $0.05 Dividend

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

888 stock opened at GBX 401.80 ($5.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 185.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 389.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 381.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

