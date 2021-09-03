86,713 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.30 and a beta of -1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

