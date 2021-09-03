$83.55 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce $83.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.88 million. Navigator posted sales of $66.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $314.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.32 million to $317.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $414.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $434.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%.

NVGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 53,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $502.49 million, a PE ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 2.50. Navigator has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Navigator by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Navigator by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navigator by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

