$77.33 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce $77.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $77.80 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $48.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $274.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $309.70 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TH. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

TH traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 117,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 69.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 247,320 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

