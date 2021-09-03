$74.86 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post sales of $74.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.20 million to $75.50 million. American Public Education posted sales of $79.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $357.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $395.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $484.03 million, with estimates ranging from $342.90 million to $640.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on APEI. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 48.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 27,246 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

APEI traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,796. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $505.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

