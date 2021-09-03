6,783 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

