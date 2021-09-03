6,405 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.