$6.83 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce sales of $6.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the highest is $7.10 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $27.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

BWAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,613,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,163,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BrainsWay by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,311. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.27.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

