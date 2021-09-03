5,300 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 583.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGM has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of ALGM opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,759.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 490,833 shares of company stock valued at $13,454,667. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

