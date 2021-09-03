500 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
BABA stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
