500 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

