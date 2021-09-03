$50.54 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report sales of $50.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.47 million to $50.61 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $42.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $198.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.80 million to $198.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $219.32 million, with estimates ranging from $218.38 million to $220.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,964. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

