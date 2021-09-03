$479.75 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report $479.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $478.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.50 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $439.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of OII stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.02. 716,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,963. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 3.56. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 316,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

