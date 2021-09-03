4,454 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day moving average is $136.91. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

