$437.08 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report $437.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $436.50 million and the highest is $437.66 million. AAR posted sales of $400.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:AIR opened at $33.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.76. AAR has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other news, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AAR by 199.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the second quarter valued at $3,563,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in AAR by 538.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AAR by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 336,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

