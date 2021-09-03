40,000 Shares in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 50.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 856,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth about $2,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 453.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 655,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 640,241 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

MBIO opened at $3.00 on Friday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $274.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

