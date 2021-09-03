3,682 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.13. The company had a trading volume of 60,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The stock has a market cap of $398.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

