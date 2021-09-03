3,126 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,125. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

