3,124 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

