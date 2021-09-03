300,000 Shares in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000.

Shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.