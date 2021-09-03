$3.08 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce $3.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $9.10 million. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $3.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,248 shares of company stock worth $2,199,808. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $412.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.48. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.