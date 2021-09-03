$281.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to announce $281.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $128.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voya Financial.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,997. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

