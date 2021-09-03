$272.93 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report $272.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.00 million and the highest is $297.80 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $61.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 346.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $50.15 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -89.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. FMR LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

