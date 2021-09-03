$24.09 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report sales of $24.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $108.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $107.13 million, with estimates ranging from $103.68 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

NYSE:CTT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,635. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $579.94 million, a PE ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

