$22.98 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post sales of $22.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.65 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $131.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $132.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $217.01 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $245.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09).

PRTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 189,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,183. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $260.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 380,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $44,881.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

