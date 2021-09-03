2,164 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Bought by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Meritage Homes by 72.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 412.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,065.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,069. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.72.
In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.
Meritage Homes Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
