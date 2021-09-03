2,164 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Bought by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Meritage Homes by 72.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 412.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,065.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,069. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

