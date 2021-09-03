1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.85. 2,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.53.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 44,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,464,548 shares in the company, valued at $23,198,440.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,986,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,815,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,839,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

