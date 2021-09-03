1,940 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.38. 37,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,712. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.19 and a 200-day moving average of $191.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

