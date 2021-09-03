$18.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post $18.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.12 billion and the lowest is $18.19 billion. Intel reported sales of $18.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $77.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.09 billion to $76.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,765,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.