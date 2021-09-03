1,700 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after acquiring an additional 191,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,821 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $121.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.77.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

