1,660 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74,778 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.63. 272,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,147 shares of company stock worth $36,190,225. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.