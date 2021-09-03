$144.49 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will report $144.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.34 million. WesBanco posted sales of $155.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $587.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.98 million to $594.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $562.22 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $581.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 2.3% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,297. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

