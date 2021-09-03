135,365 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Purchased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up 0.0% of IMC Chicago LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

TQQQ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.10. 23,682,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,756,271. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $152.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.59.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.