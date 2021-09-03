$134.65 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $134.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.95 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $176.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $602.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.68 million to $650.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $748.39 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 34.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $17.29 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

