13,006 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,915,000 after acquiring an additional 78,586 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 51,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,689.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

