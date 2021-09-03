12,291 Shares in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 151.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.