111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Up 6.8%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 4,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 687,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

The company has a market cap of $565.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of 111 by 47.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in 111 during the second quarter worth $1,259,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 111 by 65.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 48,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 111 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 111 during the second quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

