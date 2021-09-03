111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Up 6.8%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 4,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 687,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.
The company has a market cap of $565.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.
111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 109.55% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.
About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
