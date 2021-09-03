$1.80 EPS Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.52. Crocs posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $138.57 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.55.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,844.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 663,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after acquiring an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

