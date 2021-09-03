$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

