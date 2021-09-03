$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.90. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $59.25. 316,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,095. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72.

In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $161,633.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $138,927.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,666. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after purchasing an additional 423,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,834,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169,324 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

